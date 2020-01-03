ORLANDO, Fla. — Many Central Florida Hispanic families will celebrate Three King's Day with traditions from their homeland.

"I love teaching these traditions to the kids. I don’t want them to forget who they are," Alejandro Honorato, a Central Florida Mexican restaurant owner said.

Here's five things to know about traditions surrounding the holiday:

1. Dia De Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day is a religious holiday that celebrates the Three Wise Men or (Three) Kings that delivered gifts to baby Jesus.

2. The holiday is also known as the Feast of the Epiphany.

3. The holiday is celebrated every January 6 and marks the last day of the 12 days of Christmas.

4. In Mexico, it is celebrated with a feast and a dessert called Rosca de Reyes or King's cake. It's a sweet bread covered in candied fruits.

5. A baby Jesus figurine(s) is hidden inside the cake. Whoever finds it in in their slice must bring the food and drinks for a feast on February 2 called Candlemas, which is known as the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus Christ and the Feast of Purification of the Virgin Mary.

Spectrum News 13 will be at Three King's Day event in oldtown Kissimmee to celebrate.