ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old Orlando man confronted by agents who found cocaine hidden in his shoes after a trip to Jamaica eventually told airport investigators: “I made a mistake.”

Bahanni Mosiah Haywood was taken into custody at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, records show.

Haywood was charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Haywood flew to Orlando from Montego Bay on Saturday afternoon, records show. When Haywood arrived at the federal inspection site at the airport, an officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection ran a computer check on him.

An alert surfaced because of Haywood’s link to someone arrested for drug trafficking, a federal complaint said.

When an agent asked him about his trip, Haywood said he was stranded in Jamaica and didn’t have a place to stay. He began stuttering and sweating as he put his luggage on an X-ray machine, the complaint said.

An agent noticed dark spots within several shoes, suggesting something was hidden inside. They X-rayed seven pairs of shoes. Five pairs had dark-spot “anomalies.”

They opened his luggage and inspected the shoes, finding them covered in what appeared to be clay.

Officers dismantled the shoes and found 10 bags that tested positive for cocaine. They found 1.174 kilograms, they said.

He was detained and waived his right to remain silent.

“When asked about his visit to Jamaica, Haywood stated he was vacationing and later ‘stranded’ in Jamacia,” the complaint said. He said Jamaican officials took all his money, $7,500, after he arrived. He said they refused to let him leave.

“Haywood then added how he rode a bus from Montego to Kingston and spent most of his time in Jamaica living in a car,” the complaint said. He wouldn’t say who he stayed with.

Then one of the agents told him they found the cocaine.

“Haywood put his face down and covered himself with a blanket and sighed,” the report said. Another agent entered the interview room and asked him if he was a criminal or just someone who made a mistake.

That’s when Haywood admitted making a mistake, the report said.