DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona residents will have to wait to find out the identity of a company proposing a $100 million distribution center on 85 acres off Normandy Boulevard and Interstate 4.

Project Normandy will create 500 jobs

Property tax rebates offered as incentive

Distribution center planned on 85 acres

The Deltona City Commission had hoped to get the company’s name Thursday during a special hearing to finalize a package of economic incentives for the mystery employer.

But there was a problem with the closing. City Commissioners said they didn’t want to approve the package until they know the company’s identity.

The proposed package offers almost $2.5 million in property tax rebates over five years.

The project was discussed by the Deltona City Commission on Monday. And Thursday's gathering was a hoped-for reveal of the company.

"My issue is the transparency to the public," Deltona City Commissioner Chris Nabicht said. "As we heard on Monday night, from some people, that it's a good project. But it's a transparency issue."

Project Normandy, as it is called now, will generate 500 jobs three years after opening a 1.4 million square foot distribution facility.

The Deltona City Commission voted 7-0 to continue Thursday’s meeting to an unspecified date in the future.