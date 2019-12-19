DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona residents will have to wait to find out the identity of a company proposing a $100 million distribution center on 85 acres off Normandy Boulevard and Interstate 4.

  • Project Normandy will create 500 jobs
  • Property tax rebates offered as incentive
  • Distribution center planned on 85 acres

The Deltona City Commission had hoped to get the company’s name Thursday during a special hearing to finalize a package of economic incentives for the mystery employer.

But there was a problem with the closing. City Commissioners said they didn’t want to approve the package until they know the company’s identity. 

The proposed package offers almost $2.5 million in property tax rebates over five years.

The project was discussed by the Deltona City Commission on Monday. And Thursday's gathering was a hoped-for reveal of the company.

"My issue is the transparency to the public," Deltona City Commissioner Chris Nabicht said. "As we heard on Monday night, from some people, that it's a good project. But it's a transparency issue."

Project Normandy, as it is called now, will generate 500 jobs three years after opening a 1.4 million square foot distribution facility.

The Deltona City Commission voted 7-0 to continue Thursday’s meeting to an unspecified date in the future.

 