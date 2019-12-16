MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A rabies alert has been issued for part of Merritt Island after a stray cat that health officials say had been adopted tested positive for the disease.

The rabies alert is centered at Woody Simpson Park and lasts for 60 days, the Brevard County Health Department says. The stray cat tested positive on Sunday.

The alert extends beyond the boundaries of the park and encompasses an area inside North Courtenay Parkway, Crockett Boulevard, North Tropical Trail, and Grove Boulevard, though disease activity could go beyond the boundary.

Health officials urge you to:

Avoid feeding, touching, or attracting wildlife;

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home;

Teach children not to handle unfamiliar animals;

Make sure your pets have their rabies vaccinations. They should avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatments are a rabies vaccination or an immune globulin administered soon after exposure. If you or a pet have been bitten or scratched by an animal, seek medical attention.

If you have questions, contact the Brevard Health Department at 321-634-6337 or Brevard County Animal Services at 321-633-2024.