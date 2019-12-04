SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Health Department officials are urging residents in northeast Sumter and south-central Marion counties avoid any wild animals after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Raccoon near Marion-Sumter border found to have rabies

Health officials issue precautions neighbors should take

The Marion and Sumter health departments said in a news release that the affected areas include Summerfield, Oxford, and the northwest side of The Villages.

They didn't say when the raccoon was tested.

Health officials urge you to:

Avoid all wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Don't feed or try to attract wild animals, even if they appear friendly

Make sure your pet's vaccinations are up to date

Make sure your pets are secure so they can't come in contact with wild animals

Rabies is fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals. The only treatments are a rabies vaccination or a series of shots quickly after exposure.

If you've been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to your county health department. If your pet is bitten, take it to a veterinarian and contact Animal Services.