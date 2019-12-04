SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Health Department officials are urging residents in northeast Sumter and south-central Marion counties avoid any wild animals after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.
- Raccoon near Marion-Sumter border found to have rabies
- Health officials issue precautions neighbors should take
The Marion and Sumter health departments said in a news release that the affected areas include Summerfield, Oxford, and the northwest side of The Villages.
They didn't say when the raccoon was tested.
Health officials urge you to:
- Avoid all wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.
- Don't feed or try to attract wild animals, even if they appear friendly
- Make sure your pet's vaccinations are up to date
- Make sure your pets are secure so they can't come in contact with wild animals
Rabies is fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals. The only treatments are a rabies vaccination or a series of shots quickly after exposure.
If you've been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to your county health department. If your pet is bitten, take it to a veterinarian and contact Animal Services.
For more information on rabies, head to the Florida Department of Health's website.