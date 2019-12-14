BUNNELL, FL.- An Orlando felon remained jailed Saturday in Flagler County, accused of eluding officers for hours while only wearing his underwear after ditching a disabled vehicle stolen out of Lake County.

Anthony J. Mobley Jr., 25, was captured Thursday

Mobley eluded Flagler authorities for 34 hours

Felon held without bond also wanted in Volusia

More Flagler County stories

Mobley was booked into county’s jail, where he is being held on no bond.

Mobley was initially charged with resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

The agency added these additional charges on Saturday: Grand theft auto, petit theft, reckless driving, and feeling and eluding.

Flagler officials first heard about a vehicle stolen in Eustis was traveling in their county at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mobley was spotted getting gas at the Shell station on Boulder Rock Drive in Palm Coast.

Deputies tried to stop him on I-95 but the vehicle sped away.

Authorities contacted the Bunnell Police Department, alerting the agency that the stolen vehicle was about to enter the city’s jurisdiction.

Bunnell officers used tire-flattening stop sticks to puncture the tires, disabling the vehicle.

That’s when the suspect fled on foot into nearby woods.

“A perimeter was set up however the suspect was unable to be located,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The suspect’s clothing was found in the woods and the suspect was reported to be seen wearing only boxer shorts.”

Alerts were issued to neighboring agencies and on social media. Sightings were reported on State Road 11 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Again a perimeter was established by law enforcement but the suspect continued to evade arrest,” the statement said. “The suspect was in a very dense wooded area making it very difficult to track and air support from nearby agencies was not available because of weather.”

A resident called 911 after 1 p.m. Thursday, saying a man wearing only boxer shorts was walking to SR 11 toward Cody’s Corner.

Flagler deputies responded and apprehended Mobley.

He is also wanted in Volusia County.

State records show he was sentenced to 18 months of probation for 10 burglary charges and two grand-theft charges in Volusia County. The probation ended May 25, but the Florida Department of Corrections currently lists Mobley as an “absconder/fugitive.”