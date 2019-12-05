GOTHA, Fla. — Mery and Juan Fernandez watched their dream home flood last year. The couple live in Gotha were several other residents face the same difficulty. They vacated their home and moved in with their daughter.

The couple said one thing they would not do is stop their nonprofit, Real Angels Foundation .

The couple started the nonprofit after Juan's mother, who they said lived a double-life. They said they learned she would give her money to children in the Dominican Republic and never told anyone.

With the nonprofit, they can build homes, buy medical, food and school supplies for children in the Dominican Republic. The couple also began to raise donations for families in need in Venezuela.

