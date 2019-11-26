ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Orange County deputies had to be taken to a hospital for fentanyl exposure while transporting a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were transporting a suspect on drug charges

Suspect was given Narcan after showing drug overdose signs

Deputies, suspect expected to be OK

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were taking a suspect arrested on drug charges to jail when the suspect began showing signs of a drug overdose.

The deputies pulled over to a gas station on East Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road, just west of Challenger Parkway, and gave the suspect Narcan.

But then the deputies began to feel the effects of exposure to fentanyl.

The deputies and the suspect were all taken to an area hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina tweeted this statement Tuesday evening:

Glad our deputies are going to be ok. This highlights the dangers of Fentanyl. Drug dealers continue to traffic this deadly drug for profit with no regard to anyone or anything but their own greed. https://t.co/10GcFvKOeH — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) November 26, 2019

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it is possible to be exposed to fentanyl through "inhalation, mucous membrane contact, ingestion, and percutaneous exposure" such as being stuck by a needle.

The synthetic opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin.

A similar incident happened to a Flagler County deputy earlier this month, while helping a Bunnell police officer arrest a burglary suspect.

Last May, a deputy and a firefighter in Lake County had to be hospitalized because of fentanyl exposure, after reportedly finding narcotics during a traffic stop.