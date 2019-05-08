CLERMONT, Fla. — A traffic stop in Lake County turned into a scary situation for a deputy and two firefighters when it is believed they might have been exposed to a dangerous opioid called fentanyl.

Deputy, Firefighter had to be given Narcan

Three people are in the Lake County Jail on Wednesday, following the events.

On Tuesday afternoon on Florida Boys Ranch Road near County Road 561 in Clermont, a Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a van with three people in it.

During that stop in Clermont, the deputy found narcotics. However, authorities say he began to pass out.

He was revived with Narcan by a fellow deputy.

When Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, two firefighters reportedly began to feel ill as well, and one of them had to be given Narcan. Brennan Dowling, 30, one of the people in the van, also eventually began to feel ill.

From the van to the suspects themselves, everything, including first responders in Hazmat suits, had to be decontaminated because authorities believe there was a possibly of an exposure to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Fentanyl is nearly 50 times stronger than heroin and can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration .

Crews took the deputy, firefighters and Dowling straight to the hospital.

Stephanie Martin, 29, left, and 36-year-old Rebecca Wagner were taken right to the jail.

Martin's been arrested at least six times prior to this bust, stretching back to 2012, with Dowling being arrested four times.