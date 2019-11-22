ORLANDO, Fla. -- Santa Rodriguez, 30, arrived in Orlando hoping to change her life after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Santa Rodriguez was displaced by Hurricane Maria

She signed up for Second Harvest's free culinary training program

She credits the nonprofit with changing and saving her life

She found a flyer for Second Harvest's six week free culinary training program. According to the food bank, it costs the nonprofit $400,000 a year to fund the program to graduate 60 student each year.

She credits it for helping get a job at a Disney resort. It's a job that helped her identify she had cancer and treat it.

On November 14, Rodriguez went through a double mastectomy in the hopes to beat cancer but a week later learned she still has it.

Rodriguez said she remains positive and hopes more cooks get a chance to achieve their dreams like she did.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit said it is funded by philanthropists and social entreprises including a Puerto Rican cookie company, Happysweets Deliciosas, that like Rodriguez reinvented itself after Hurricane Maria.

The company is giving a percentage of its sales for its vanilla cream sandwich cookie to the food bank. They're sold in Walmart stores across Florida.