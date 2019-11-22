ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has stopped paying professional guardians for services and has put new guardianship procedures in place as part of a series of changes it's instituting amid growing scrutiny into the state's guardians system.

The changes were spelled out in a news release by the health care system Friday.

In September, an Orange County Comptroller's investigative report revealed that AdventHealth had paid almost $4 million over a decade to former guardian Rebecca Fierle , who is now the subject of several state criminal investigations.

That included more than $1 million for patients who were never "wards," or seniors in a guardian's care.

Additionally, questions have been raised over the criteria under which AdventHealth petitions a court for the appointment of a guardian in the first place.

In May, Steven Stryker, a ward of Fierle, died at a Tampa hospital after Fierle filed a "do not resuscitate" order against his family's wishes. Stryker's daughter, Kimberly, who lives in Virginia, and a longtime family friend say AdventHealth petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court to appoint Fierle as his guardian without contacting them.

AdventHealth says at the time, it couldn't locate family members. But an investigative report by the state's Office of Public and Professional Guardians says "contact information was listed on the Advance Directive on file with the hospital, and our office found her contact information with a quick Google search."

"Whenever we petition the court to appoint a professional guardian, it’s always a last resort and to act in the best interests of the patient," said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division in the news release.

Among the other procedural changes AdventHealth announced Friday:

It has appointed a guardianship review panel, which will include various leaders from care management, nursing, and legal counsel;

It has drawn up a mandatory guardianship review checklist that will require a determination by at least two physicians trained to evaluate patient capacity before a guardian is appointed;

New guardianship training and education for care managers.

Fierle has resigned from all of her cases statewide as local and state leaders vow to examine the faults of the state's guardianship system.

The health care system said it supports reforms to the state guardian system. Its new procedural changes were effective immediately.