ORLANDO, Fla. — In July, a hearing regarding a professional guardian for seniors named Rebecca Fierle set off a firestorm that is now leading to calls for reform within Florida's Dept. of Elder Affairs.

The Spectrum News Watchdog team has followed the developments and uncovered details since that hearing. Below, we break down the case: who she is, what happened, and why Florida's lawmakers are now looking into reforms for people who help handle the affairs of the state's most vulnerable seniors.

