ORLANDO, Fla. — In July, a hearing regarding a professional guardian for seniors named Rebecca Fierle set off a firestorm that is now leading to calls for reform within Florida's Dept. of Elder Affairs.
The Spectrum News Watchdog team has followed the developments and uncovered details since that hearing. Below, we break down the case: who she is, what happened, and why Florida's lawmakers are now looking into reforms for people who help handle the affairs of the state's most vulnerable seniors.
- COMPLETE COVERAGE:
- Florida Elder Affairs Chief on Guardian Complaints: We Dropped the Ball on This
- Guardians Chief Quits After Complaint Log, Official Says
- Embattled Guardian Resigns From Cases Statewide; Criminal Investigation Continues
- Watchdog: DeSantis Vows "Vigorous" Guardianship Probe
- Watchdog Update: 2nd Judge Removes Guardian From Cases After Man’s Death
- Watchdog: FDLE Opens Probe Into Guardian Under Fire Over "DNR" Death