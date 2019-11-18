ORLANDO, Fla. — In November, the president of Bolivia Evo Morales resigned amid protests , protests in Chile began to turn violent, and protests sparked up again after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for dialy protests to oust Nicolás Maduro.

Here's what you should know about the unrest in Latin America, and how it could affect Florida:

1. Police brutality in Chile: Chile's President Sebastián Piñera condemned the multiple cases of alleged police brutality. So far, several people killed and thousands were injured because of the protests.

2. Referendum: Chile will hold a referendum to change its to include the state must provide education and healthcare, two demands made by protestors.

3. Coup?: President Morales claimed to be a victim of a coup. He is accused of electoral fraud which resulted in the protests.

4. Venezuela protests: Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido called for daily protests to oust President Maduro. Guaido called for a military uprising earlier this year.

5. Forcing change: Hispanic media expert Katidia Coronado said media both television and social media helped protestors believe they can force change. She said they are tired of feeling oppressed by their government.

6. More asylum-seekers: Coronado said the unrest could result in more people seeking asylum. The Venezuelan population increased from 2000-2017 by more than 350 percent from 93,000 to more than 420,000. According to the PEW Research Center, 52 percent of Venezuelans in the U.S. live in Florida.