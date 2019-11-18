Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse

ORLANDO, Fla. – In case you didn't know, it's Mickey Mouse's birthday.

The couple debuted November 18, 1928 in the Walt Disney animated short "Steamboat Willie." It was one of the first cartoons with sound.

In the decades that followed, Mickey and Minnie Mouse have appeared in numerous TV shows, movies and specials.

In 1978, Mickey Mouse received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Forty years later, Minnie Mouse received hers.