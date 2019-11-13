NATIONWIDE – Disney recently launched its new streaming service Disney+ in the U.S.

Disney+ launched on Tuesday

Warnings have been added to some older movies

Many include "outdated cultural depictions"

And while many are talking about all the new shows and movies they can watch, others are taking a closer look at the company's classic offerings.

Disney's classic movies like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, The Aristocats, Peter Pan and The Jungle Book now come with disclaimers, warning users of "outdated cultural depictions."

The disclaimer is included in the plot description for the films. It reads: "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

Older Disney films have been criticized for featuring racial stereotypes like the Siamese cats in Lady and the Tramp, the Native American characters in Peter Pan, and the crows in Dumbo.

One controversial film users won't find on Disney+ is "Song of the South," the 1946 film that has been criticized for its depictions of African Americans.

Disney+ officially launched Tuesday to great fanfare, but it was not without its problems. Some users reported login issues while other said they had trouble accessing certain content.