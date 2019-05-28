PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster is now back on the Space Coast, nearly five days after it blasted off for the Starlink mission.

The first stage booster returned on the SpaceX drone ship just before noon Tuesday.

After launching the Starlink mission on Thursday night from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the booster separated from the second stage of the rocket, and minutes later landed successfully on the floating platform.

The goal of the Starlink mission to create a massive constellation of satellites that orbit the Earth, providing high-speed internet access virtually anywhere.

This booster has now flown and landed three times.