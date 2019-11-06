EUSTIS, Fla. — A 37-year-old Eustis woman is $1 million richer after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials said Tuesday.

She played the $15M Gold Rush Special Scratch-Off game

According to the Florida Lottery in a press release, Lisa Morelli played the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game.

She claimed her one-time, lump-sum winnings of $700,000 from the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Morelli bought her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven on U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora, said the Florida Lottery. The retailer will be awarded $2,000 commission for selling Morelli the winning ticket.

The $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game launched in February and offers the Florida Lottery’s largest Scratch-Off top prize.