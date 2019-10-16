LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County woman is $1 million richer after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Beverly Neumann, 69, of Mascotte, won the money from playing the new "$5,000,000 Luck" scratch-off game. Neumann purchased the ticket at a Winn Dixie off U.S. Highway 27 in Leesburg.

The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Neumann's win comes days after lottery officials announced an Orlando woman also won $1 million from the same game.

The "$5,000,000 Luck" scratch-off game launched in September and includes six top prizes of $5 million.

Each ticket costs $20.