ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman won $1 million after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, the organization announced Monday.

Iris Santiago, 53, wins $1 million from scratch-off game

She played Florida Lottery's new game "$5,000 Scratch-Off"

Iris Santiago, 53, claimed $1 million at the Florida Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee after winning the prize from its new game “$5,000 Scratch-Off.” She reportedly took the lump-sum payment option.

Officials say Santiago bought her winning ticket from Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on 12550 Orange Blossom Trail. The store was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new scratch-off game was launched in September. The Florida Lottery said it features more than $329 million in cash prizes.