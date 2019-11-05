ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who police say sexually battered a woman in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood on October 26 is in custody, according to Orlando Police.

James Calixte, 36, arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

Police, marshals have not said what his charges are

Suspect in similar attack in Lake Eola Heights turned self in Monday

RELATED STORIES: Man Suspected of Lake Eola Heights Home Attack Turns Self In Orlando Police ID Suspects in Separate Attacks Near Lake Eola



In a news release, Sgt. David Baker said James Calixte, 36, was arrested by U.S. marshals in the West Palm Beach area. Neither police nor the U.S. Marshals Service specified what charges he faces.

Police say Calixte is a suspect in the rape of a woman outside her home on East Jefferson Street at night. The woman was pulled to the side of the house and sexually battered.

ARRESTED: James Calixte the suspect in E. Jefferson St. sexual battery on 10/26 has been captured. He was taken into custody by the @USMarshalsHQ. Thank you to all agencies, media & citizens involved in helping @OrlandoPolice detectives bring this dangerous suspect into custody. pic.twitter.com/Y8e8DQADQ0 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) November 5, 2019

Just a mile away, the man accused of forcing a woman into her apartment on October 9 near Lake Eola Heights turned himself into the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Authorities have not said what charges Michael T. Scarlett II, 28, faces, if any.