ORLANDO, Fla., — Michael T. Scarlett II, the man accused of forcing a woman into her Lake Eola apartment in Orlando last month, has been caught, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Scarlett turned himself into the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday at 3 a.m., according to Lt. Wanda Miglio of the police department in a news release.

No charges have been announced.

Scarlett, 28, was identified as the suspect in the October 9 incident at a home on Cathcart Avenue.

Authorities said a woman was out walking her dog and was on her way back inside her Cathcart Avenue home when Scarlett covered her mouth and tried to push his way inside. The suspect took off when the woman screamed.

Miglio credited the media for reporting on the incident.

Authorities are also looking for James Calixte, who is suspected of sexually battering a woman near her East Jefferson Street home on October 26.