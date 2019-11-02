ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police need help finding two men they say were involved in separate attacks near Lake Eola last month.

Michael Scarlett II, 28, has been identified as the suspect in the October 9 incident at a home on Cathcart Avenue. Scarlett is accused of attacking a woman as she was returning her apartment.

James Calixte, 36, is suspected of sexually battering a woman near her East Jefferson Street home on October 26.

Police say both men are considered very dangerous.

"The longer they remain out there, then there's always that potential that they may strike again," Orlando police chief Orlando Rolón said during a news conference Saturday.

Police say the two cases are not connected.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.