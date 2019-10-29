BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In Brevard County , there are many hurdles in addressing homelessness.

There are about 815 homeless people in Brevard County

Factors like domestic violence, affordable housing affecting homelessness

Brevard has experienced decrease in unemployment, increase of people below poverty line

Over half a million people are homeless on any given night, and 35 percent are sleeping in the streets, cars, and parks, according to the White House State of the Homelessness 2019 .

Hasten Littles knows all too well how easy someone can end up on the streets, especially with a criminal record. He spent about 20 years in prison, but with the help of CITA Rescue Mission , which provides shelter and services, Littles now has a place to call home.

Brevard Homeless Coalition also believes domestic violence is adding to the homeless problem. There are about 815 homeless people in Brevard County, and about 200 of them are women — many with children.

“We’ve seen an increase in family homelessness, children living in the campgrounds, parks and hotels. It's not child abuse to be homeless,” Moore said.

CITA Rescue Mission is in the early stages of opening Helen's House. The organization has the land, and revenue from their thrift store will go towards opening the new shelter.

“We average two to three calls a week of women needing a place to stay, and opening this up to have 26 beds available, it taking a little slice out — but the greatest need is affordable housing,” explained Executive Director Buddy Morrow.

While drugs and having a criminal record are causes for not qualifying to rent a place or get certain services, what people make wage-wise is often not enough to pay the bills.

According to Housing for Homeless Executive Director Rob Cramp, homelessness is a vicious cycle, but their organization does what they can to be part of the solution.

“Nobody in this county as an individual or a family can afford anything if they are earning under $20,000 a year,” Cramp said.

Over the past 10 years, the county experienced a decrease in unemployment but an increase of people living below the poverty line.