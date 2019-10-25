SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A report on impact fee rates for Sumter County shows there are alternative ways to increase revenue without having to increase property taxes by 25 percent.

Report shows impact fees could yield higher revenue than tax hike

Sumter County's 25 percent tax hike to go into effect January 2020

Tampa consulting firm Tindale Oliver provided the report, which is a state requirement for all municipalities that issue impact fees. It shows Sumter County can charge businesses a lot more in impact fees, before reaching the legal maximum allowed.

County leaders, however, say that in order to remain competitive, impact fees should be set to attract business.

Many county residents say the county government should have shared the report before increasing property taxes.

“What they've done is they've put the cart before the horse. By having a rate raise and now it's like they're trying to go behind that and build their case,” said David Bussone, a resident in The Villages.

Sumter County commissioners could decide to repeal the 25 percent tax hike in favor of raising impact fees. But for now, the tax hike will go into effect in January 2020.