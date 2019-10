SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Sumter County are still reeling after last month's vote to increase property taxes by 25 percent.

Charles Kasner and Oren Miller are running for the same county commission seat in 2020. Both agree that the recent tax increase was too high — and it has to do with growth around The Villages and impact fees.

They sat down with Spectrum News 13 reporter Dave DeJohn and explained why they oppose the hike, which goes into effect January 1.