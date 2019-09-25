SUMTER COUNTY — Lawmakers in Sumter County unanimously voted to increase property taxes by 25 percent.

First property tax increase in 16 years

Property goes into effect next year

Sumter County has not had an increase in property taxes in 16 years, and several residents are furious.

County lawmakers said the increase is necessary to pay for road and infrastructure needs created by the Villages growth. Commissioner Don Burgess sat down with Spectrum News 13 to explain the increase.

He said Sumter County still has the lowest total taxes in the state of Florida even with this large tax increase.

“Fourteen years of very low taxes. All of a sudden to jump up to 25 percent increase to 6.7 mills, without question is going to be a shock,” Burgess said. “On top of this, we're still one of the lowest total taxes in the state of Florida.”

When asked why the Villages are not paying for the roads and infrastructure needs, Commissioner Burgess said they are.

“They are in many cases. They're building homes. They're putting in the roads before they plan it through. They're building all the amenities,” he said.

The property tax increase will go into effect next year.