TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Opening a business is hard to do, especially if you’re opening up shop in a place near a lot of empty store fronts.

Justin Hilligoss has recently opened Pier 13 Coffee Company

Business in downtown Titusville seems to be picking up again

But Brevard County man Justin Hilligoss is taking a chance on downtown Titusville with his shop “Pier 13 Coffee Company.” Here’s how:

1) CITY ASSISTANCE

The building where Pier 13 Coffee Company is located, which was constructed in 1957, has seen better days. But with the help of a new grant from the Titusville Community Redevelopment Agency , Justin was able to get the place up to code and open.

The agency was able to assist Hilligoss in renovating older, historic commercial and mixed-use buildings in the downtown district by matching eligible expenses.

2) BUSINESS PICKING UP

Justin says when NASA’s shuttle program ended years ago on the Space Coast, so did a lot on businesses. But recently, business seems to be picking up again.

Within the past two months three business opened: Pier 13 Coffee Company, Mad Utter Ice Cream, and OhVino.

3) GOAL EXCEEDED

Pier 13 exceeded its goal to roast 100 pounds of coffee a month. Currently, the shop is doing 600 pounds a month.

4) HIGH QUALITY

Pier 13 Coffee Company roasts high-quality coffee on location with their Mill City roaster from Minnesota costing about $15,000.

5) GRAND OPENING

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is this Friday at 10 a.m.​