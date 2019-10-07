ORLANDO, Fla. — A Volusia County convicted sex offender whose release on bond drew condemnation from the mother of the victim and the county sheriff had his bond revoked Monday morning.

Mark Fugler, a former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor, was ordered back in custody and will begin serving his 15-year sentence immediately while awaiting appeal of his conviction.

Last Thursday, the mother of the 10-year-old victim pleaded with a judge during a bond hearing in a Daytona Beach courtroom.

Despite being convicted, Fugler was granted what is called a supersedeas bond , which allowed him to put off serving his sentence while he waits for his appeal. The judge was within his right to grant one; however, that decision is now being reviewed, and it's one the victim’s mother begged him to rethink.

"I think there is no place Mark should be then back behind bars or worse. As a judge, I beg you to look harder and look longer to find it is within the law keep Mark behind bars during his appeal," she said.

"The state of Florida whole heartedly believes that this was the wrong decision and we are asking to rescind your original ruling," Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger said at the time.

Last month, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood blasted a judge's ruling allowing the release of a recently convicted sex offender while he appeals his conviction.

"The innocence of a child was stolen and the judge, in his infinite wisdom, decides that we're going to let this guy out on bond pending the outcome of his appeal," Chitwood said at the time. "He was convicted by a jury of his peers. He was sentenced to 15 years. The only thing he should get is a 12-by-12 jail cell and sit in there and rot until his appeal goes through."