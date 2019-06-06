DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor was convicted by a jury Thursday on sexual misconduct charges involving an elementary school-aged child.

Jury deliberated just over 1 hour before returning guilty verdicts

Former Embry-Riddle professor had no prior criminal history

Prosecutors say he showed porn to child over almost 2 years

Mark Fugler, 61, of Ormond Beach, was found guilty of three counts each of lewd and lascivious exhibition, lewd and lascivious conduct, and showing obscene material to a minor, according to a news release by the 7th Judicial Circuit of the Office of the State Attorney . The Volusia County jury took just over an hour to return guilty verdicts, the office said.

Prosecutors say that from August 19, 2014 to June 20, 2016, Fugler showed pornographic materials to the child, and performed sex acts in front of the child.

He had no prior criminal history before these incidents, they said. Stories from 2012 and 2014 on ERAU's website identify a Dr. Mark Fugler as a professor of civil engineering.

Fugler faces prison time of up to 105 years during an upcoming sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.