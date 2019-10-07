ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to raise the minimum pay for Florida teachers by thousands.

In his 2020 budget proposal, DeSantis is recommending that the minimum salary be raised to $47,500. The average starting pay for a teacher in the state is $37,636, which the National Education Association says ranks 26th in the nation.

The new salary would make Florida second in the nation in minimum teacher pay.

The raise could affect more than 101,000 teachers.

DeSantis said he hopes that by raising the minimum salary, it will help alleviate the state's teacher shortage.

State lawmakers still have to find a way to fund the plan — estimated to cost $600 million — and pass legislation in the upcoming legislative session.

Check back for updates on this developing story.