BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Brevard Public Schools and the Brevard Federation of Teachers reached a deal for 2019-2020 salary increases.

The deal gives pay raises to Brevard County's more than 4,800 teachers after they rejected the district's original pay deal in a vote in August.

The following conditions were agreed upon between the teachers union and Brevard Public Schools, according to the district in a press release:

$2,000 raise for teachers rate “highly effective”

raise for teachers rate “highly effective” $1,500 raise for teachers rated “effective”

raise for teachers rated “effective” $1,200 raise for teachers with 12 or more years of experience in Brevard

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Brevard Federation of Teachers said the deal "is a significant stride in the effort to retain teachers."

Negotiations between school board and union members first began Monday. Assistant Superintendent Matt Reed said talks went better than last year's, when the district and the union went to impasse.

Teachers and school board members will return to the negotiating table Thursday, where they will discuss improving work conditions.