BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public Schools just found an extra $1.5 million in miscalculated savings, and teachers want a piece of the pie — they’ve been facing financial hardships for quite some time.

Satellite Beach High School Teacher Joe Scott says he's been teaching for 28 years, and that wages in Brevard County are not competitive enough to get teachers to stay.

But according to Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins, about $1.5 million surfaced after an independent accounting firm ran the numbers.

So what’s being done with the money found?

“It would have to be distributed across all employee groups and of course, everything has to be done and negotiated in the sunshine,” Mullins said.

The Brevard Federation of Teachers created a new committee with teachers from different pay scales to talk to the superintendent about wage compression.

Vanessa Skipper, who is a part of BFT, says the committee was created to end the lack of differences in pay between long-time teachers and new hires, because sometimes a veteran teacher only makes a few thousand more than a new employee, according to Skipper.

Mullins said the money will be part of the negotiation for the upcoming budget. Though the school board is also looking for ways to get more funds to make Brevard County’s teacher salary competitive.

“(We’re) looking at all possible options, money saving within the district, whether it’s programs or the way we do our business,” he explained.

Teacher Joe Scott says he has a solution — involving the community to give their input and have the option to help fund education.

“If the public at large asked for tax increases, I think they will agree,” Scott said.

According to the federation, about 850 teachers left the district within the past 3 years.

On Wednesday, the teacher committee had their first meeting with the superintendent, and this Friday the school and teachers will have a contract vote.