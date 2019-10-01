CENTRAL FLORIDA — Several Central Florida DACA recipients are heading to Washington D.C. in November to rally in favor of the DACA community.
- November 12, FWD.us, an immigration advocacy group, is sending more than a dozen Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients living in Florida, including some from Central Florida, to rally outside the Supreme Court Building.
- November 12 is when the highest court will hear oral arguments to decide whether to extend the program.
- Around 700,000 people are currently enrolled in the program.
- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make their decision by June 2020.
- The future of the program has been in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to end it in 2017.