CENTRAL FLORIDA — Several Central Florida DACA recipients are heading to Washington D.C. in November to rally in favor of the DACA community.

November 12, FWD.us, an immigration advocacy group, is sending more than a dozen Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients living in Florida, including some from Central Florida, to rally outside the Supreme Court Building.



November 12 is when the highest court will hear oral arguments to decide whether to extend the program.



Around 700,000 people are currently enrolled in the program.



The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make their decision by June 2020.



The future of the program has been in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to end it in 2017. ​