NATIONWIDE — Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. is recalling its 7.05 ounce packages of “Capitan K” salmon slightly salted pieces because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall by Euphoria Fancy Food Inc . only involves:

7.05 ounce vacuum packages “Capitan K” salmon slightly salted pieces; has container code 070519 and a best date of January 30, 2020.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors found the contamination after sampling the product. The Food Laboratory personnel confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 7.05 ounce vacuum packages of “Capitan K”salmon slightly salted pieces during a subsequent analysis.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Some symptoms of Listeria are high fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company said no illnesses have been reported or connected to this recall yet.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

The company urges any customers who have purchased the recalled items to return them to the place they brought them from for a full refund.

If you have any questions you can contact Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. at (718)-768-3400.