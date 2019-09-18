NATIONWIDE — The company that owns Winn-Dixie and several other grocery store chains is recalling some peanut butter cookie packages sold in its bakeries because of an undeclared allergen.

Packages of cookies being recalled by Winn-Dixie parent company

Packages sold in bakery; labels didn't list peanut ingredients

Southeastern Grocers also owns BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más

The recall by Southeastern Grocers involves:

18-count variety pack cookies that contain peanut butter cookies; has SLU code 5079

18-count peanut butter cookies with SLU code 69886

The recalled products didn't list peanut ingredients on the label, said Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets.

The packages of cookies were sold in all stores. If you have the product, you should throw it away or return it to any store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the company's Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.