NATIONWIDE — The objects seen in three clips from declassified military footage are UFOs, according to the U.S. Navy. Plus, military pilots are not the only ones who see unexplained objects in the skies.

US Navy say they do not know what the objects are

Floridians issue own UFO reports, says organization

An airline pilot describes 3 UFOs during a flight

U.S. Navy spokesman Joe Gradisher called them "unidentified aerial phenomena" and stated that officials do not know what they are.



Captured by advanced infrared sensors, they appeared to be oblong objects moving extremely fast.

One 2004 clip showed one of the objects being locked on by sensors before it quickly accelerated out of the frame.

Two 2015 videos contain audio from U.S. fighter pilots as they tried to make out what they were seeing.

"It's a f****g drone, bro," a pilot says to his colleague in the first clip.





"My gosh! They're all going against the wind."





"Look at that thing, dude!"

Citing safety hazards, Gradisher said the U.S. Navy wanted to be transparent about the UFOs, or UAPs, so trainees and pilots would feel comfortable to report any sightings.

Gradisher, in an interview with CNN , said that many pilots see unexplained objects, but do not report them.

"For many years, our aviators didn't report these incursions because of the stigma attached to previous terminology and theories about what may or may not be in those videos," he said.

The clips were released by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences between December 2017 and March 2018.

Ever since World War II, military and commercial airline pilots alone have reported unusual objects all around the world, where most of them were described as either lights or metal saucer-shaped disks that move faster than current aircraft, make impossible turns, sometimes even make sudden stops in midair, and then fly off in another direction.

Of course, the average person has reported seeing UFOs for decades. The National UFO Reporting Center has reports from civilians, even from Floridians.

On August 10, 2019, a "large orange glowing rectangle" was seen hovering in the skies of Land O'Lakes for about 3 seconds before it faded to black, reported one anonymous witness .

Meanwhile, a witness said that 15 oval lights were seen in Orlando on June 19, 2019.

"While driving home at 10:20pm, traveling West on Conroy road, South of Orlando, Florida, we watched 15 oval lights move very quickly over us traveling in a Southwest direction where they all stopped over the (Williamsburg) area and hovered just above the low clouds that were about 500' (feet). Then after hovering for about 10 minutes, each one in turn traveled in an upward direction until the light could no longer be seen. This was the most unusual night sky we've ever seen," the person stated in a report.

However, UFOs sightings have been reported for decades, including a famous one from 1986 by a veteran pilot, reported the Washington Post in 1987 .

Capt. Kenju Terauchi saw three objects — two small ones and a large one he nicknamed "mothership" — that followed his Boeing 747 cargo jet for 400 miles during an Iceland-to-Anchorage flight on November 17, 1986.

Terauchi, his co-pilot and flight engineer saw the multi-light objects, with one of them described as a walnut-shaped object, and it concerned them so much that they asked the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to avoid the unidentified flying objects, which was granted.

However, the pilot of JAL Flight 1628 said that evasive maneuvers did not help as the lights stayed close, which even appeared in front of the cockpit at one point.

During the 32-minute encounter, the objects moved quickly and stopped suddenly.

"It was a very big one — two times bigger than an aircraft carrier," he described one of the objects.

The FAA confirmed that government radar picked up the objects.

FAA investigators noted in their report of the incident that all of the crew were "normal, professional, rational, (and had) no drug or alcohol involvement," reported the Washington Post.