NATIONWIDE — The group "Sandy Hook Promise" has released a shocking PSA-style video in light of a recent Washington Post story reporting that there have been at least 230 school shootings since the Columbine massacre in 1999.

Gun violence awareness group releases shocking PSA

Video discusses back-to-school with shooting as backdrop

WARNING: Some may find the video disturbing ▼

Since then, the U.S. has endured mass shootings across the country, including Virginia Tech; Parkland, Florida; and of course, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, where 26 people died, 20 of them children.

Sandy Hook Promise , an advocacy group that raises awareness of the epidemic of school shootings in America, recently promoted a new "back to school" video that some have found jarring, though others say it sends a strong message.

It features students talking about new back-to-school items, such as jackets, socks, and a smartphone, and how they are used — all while using a school shooting as a backdrop.

On social media, some said it's too shocking and should be taken down. Supporters of the video say that's just why people should watch it.

