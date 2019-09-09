ORLANDO, Fla. — A UCF student that rode out Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has returned to Orlando.

Ure Saunders is a freshman at UCF. She was in Freeport with her family on the second floor of her grandparent’s home while Dorian tore through the Bahamas.

“There were holes in the walls. The garage broke open. It was bad — you could hear the water pouring in,” Saunders recalled.

She and her family moved a floor up in the house.

“The water kept going up and up and up, so we (were) stuck on the second floor for two days. Outside it had to be 20 feet — inside 12-13 feet,” Saunders said.

Some of her family living nearby lost their home but were able escape safely.

“Things you take for granted just swept away. Very humbling experience, I must say,” Saunders said.

The UCF student and her family were eventually rescued from their home to safety.

Saunders is a U.S. citizen and ended up coming to Florida on a boat. She said it was a lot easier for her to get out than others.

Her aunt is Lia Head Rigby, the founder of HeadKnowles Foundation, which is helping in the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.