FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Emergency Management is urging residents, visitors, and businesses to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian, as the Category 4 storm approaches the Florida coastline.

County officials say residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and F, as well as those in low lying areas or mobile homes, should be prepared to evacuate on Monday, SHOULD the county issue an evacuation order.

If evacuation orders are issued, Bunnell Elementary will open as a shelter for general population and pets. Rymfire Elementary will open as a special needs shelter.

If you are still looking for sandbags, residents in Flagler Beach can find them at the Fire Department and at Santa Maria Del Mar.

In Palm Coast, residents can pick up empty sandbags at Palm Coast City Hall and Palm Coast Utility Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sand and sandbags will be available at these self-service stations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast

There is a limit of 10 bags per household at all Palm Coast locations.

In Flagler County, you can find sandbags and sand at these locations: