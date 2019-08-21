ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of students were packing their bags for downtown Orlando on Wednesday, where they were moving in at the new shared UCF and Valencia College downtown campus.

Students moving into downtown UCF-Valencia residences Wednesday

Classes start Monday at new shared downtown Orlando campus

Parking garage for estimated 7,000 students still under construction

RELATED: New UCF Downtown Brings New Opportunities for Students

Not even the humidity and heat could dampen the smiles of many of the college students as they got ready to explore their new rooms.

More than 600 students will live in UnionWest at Creative Village. It is a 15-story tower with 640 beds of student housing on the upper floors. Both UCF and Valencia College students will share UnionWest.

It’s Move-in Day for @UCF downtown campus students. They’re the first students to live in Unionwest at Creative Village, the university’s student housing for its #downtown campus. @MyNews13 #News13Orange #MoveInDay pic.twitter.com/298dK9Od2R — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) August 21, 2019

Camila Ricaurte, a Valencia student, said she's happy to finally move out and get the real college experience — even if it means waiting for the parking garage to be finished.

"It’s amazing. I love the independence part of it, but I’m still working out seeing how I view it," she said. "I’m excited it’s a downtown campus, because I have so many things within a mile radius."