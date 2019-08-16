ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is now offering a pass that would allow entry into nearly every Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.
- Halloween Party Pass on sale for $299 plus tax
- Admission granted to every night except Halloween
The Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Pass just went on sale and costs $299 plus tax.
The pass includes admission to every night of Mickey's Not-So-Scary except on October 31, Halloween.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary, an after-hours event, features character meet-and-greets, specialty food and drinks, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular show and the new fireworks show, Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular.
The party passes can be purchased at Disney World ticket windows. Visitors can also purchase passes by calling the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-4295.
If you have already purchased an event ticket, you can upgrade to a party pass by calling the reservation center or by visiting a ticket window.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary takes place select nights at Magic Kingdom from August 16 through November 1.
