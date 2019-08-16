ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is now offering a pass that would allow entry into nearly every Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.

Halloween Party Pass on sale for $299 plus tax

Admission granted to every night except Halloween

The Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Pass just went on sale and costs $299 plus tax.

The pass includes admission to every night of Mickey's Not-So-Scary except on October 31, Halloween.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary, an after-hours event, features character meet-and-greets, specialty food and drinks, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular show and the new fireworks show , Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular.

The party passes can be purchased at Disney World ticket windows. Visitors can also purchase passes by calling the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-4295.

If you have already purchased an event ticket, you can upgrade to a party pass by calling the reservation center or by visiting a ticket window.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary takes place select nights at Magic Kingdom from August 16 through November 1.