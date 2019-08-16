ORLANDO, Fla. — The Halloween season has officially begun at Disney World, with the start of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom tonight.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight

You can find Halloween-themed food, drink, dessert items

The after-hours event includes character greetings, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular stage show, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, a new fireworks show called Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular and, of course, plenty of things to eat.

The food and drink items available at the party range from festive cupcakes to hearty themed burgers. Here's a quick guide to some of the festive bites and where you can get them.

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies

Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve Sundae - Pumpkin spice sundae topped with candy corn and caramel sauce

Aloha Isle

Pirates Horizon - Orange juice, passion fruit and pineapple juice garnished with pineapple wedge on a pirate sword skewer

Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe

Berry Blaster - Specialty drink made of blue curaçao, cherry lemonade and Sprite with a lemon wheel and raspberry garnish

Lots-O-Burger - Burger topped with brie fondue, strawberry-bacon jam, onion ring and a Lotso bun

Casey's Corner

Donald Duck Brownie - Brownie topped with a chocolate piece featuring Donald dressed as a pumpkin

Now Begin Thy Magic Spell - Red slush with passion fruit blue curaçao, Sprite and lemonade garnished with a chocolate-covered apple slice

Golden Oak Outpost

Caramel pretzel, Cinnamon donuts and Frozen apple cider

Main Street Bakery

Amuck, Amuck, Amuck Cupcake - Cupcake baked with peanut butter chips, chocolate candy bits and toffee, filled with caramel sauce and topped with an edible cake and iced with chocolate buttercream and garnished with white chocolate decoration of the Sanderson sisters

Halloween Cinnamon Roll - Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange icing and chocolate spider web

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Billy's Worms & Dirt - Chocolate pudding topped with gluten-friendly cake crumbs, gummy worms and white chocolate decoration

Hades Nachos - Black bean nacho chips topped with "fiery" buffalo chicken and your choice of toppings

Sleepy Hollow

Chocolate Mickey Waffle Sundae - Chocolate waffles topped with pumpkin gelato, candy corn, caramel sauce and sprinkles

Headless Horseman Cheesecake - Pumpkin cheesecake layered with gluten-friendly chocolate cake, chocolate crunchies, orange glaze and a Headless Horseman chocolate piece

Storybook Treats

Maleficent Cone - Black waffle cone filled with lime soft-serve and topped with chocolate horns and purple sugar

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place select nights August 16 through November 1.