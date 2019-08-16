ORLANDO, Fla. — The Halloween season has officially begun at Disney World, with the start of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom tonight.
The after-hours event includes character greetings, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular stage show, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, a new fireworks show called Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular and, of course, plenty of things to eat.
The food and drink items available at the party range from festive cupcakes to hearty themed burgers. Here's a quick guide to some of the festive bites and where you can get them.
Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
- Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve Sundae - Pumpkin spice sundae topped with candy corn and caramel sauce
Aloha Isle
- Pirates Horizon - Orange juice, passion fruit and pineapple juice garnished with pineapple wedge on a pirate sword skewer
Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
- Berry Blaster - Specialty drink made of blue curaçao, cherry lemonade and Sprite with a lemon wheel and raspberry garnish
- Lots-O-Burger - Burger topped with brie fondue, strawberry-bacon jam, onion ring and a Lotso bun
Casey's Corner
- Donald Duck Brownie - Brownie topped with a chocolate piece featuring Donald dressed as a pumpkin
- Now Begin Thy Magic Spell - Red slush with passion fruit blue curaçao, Sprite and lemonade garnished with a chocolate-covered apple slice
Golden Oak Outpost
- Caramel pretzel, Cinnamon donuts and Frozen apple cider
Main Street Bakery
- Amuck, Amuck, Amuck Cupcake - Cupcake baked with peanut butter chips, chocolate candy bits and toffee, filled with caramel sauce and topped with an edible cake and iced with chocolate buttercream and garnished with white chocolate decoration of the Sanderson sisters
- Halloween Cinnamon Roll - Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange icing and chocolate spider web
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Billy's Worms & Dirt - Chocolate pudding topped with gluten-friendly cake crumbs, gummy worms and white chocolate decoration
- Hades Nachos - Black bean nacho chips topped with "fiery" buffalo chicken and your choice of toppings
Sleepy Hollow
- Chocolate Mickey Waffle Sundae - Chocolate waffles topped with pumpkin gelato, candy corn, caramel sauce and sprinkles
- Headless Horseman Cheesecake - Pumpkin cheesecake layered with gluten-friendly chocolate cake, chocolate crunchies, orange glaze and a Headless Horseman chocolate piece
Storybook Treats
- Maleficent Cone - Black waffle cone filled with lime soft-serve and topped with chocolate horns and purple sugar
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place select nights August 16 through November 1.
For more information, visit the official Disney World website.