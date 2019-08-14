DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The former principal at Mainland High School, embroiled in a controversy surrounding a mock AP test, has turned in her retirement notice.

Volusia County School Board Chairman Carl Persis confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that Dr. Cheryl Salerno gave her notice of retirement to the superintendent last week.

It has to go before the School Board at the next meeting.

Salerno came under fire after it was revealed that hundreds of Mainland High School students were given a mock AP exam instead of a real one and weren't told that the test wouldn't count.

The school district reprimanded Salerno, but then removed her from the school after a second, unrelated investigation was initiated. The district hasn't revealed the nature of the second investigation, though the details are expected to be released Thursday. Spectrum News 13 has already put in information requests related to that.

Tim Huth, who previously had served as Mainland's principal, was appointed to replace Salerno just a week before the start of the school year.