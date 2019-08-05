DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The principal of Mainland High School has been placed on paid leave just one week before the start of the school year, the Volusia County Schools chairman confirmed Monday.

Mainland High School principal placed on paid administrative leave

School Board chief: Leave not related to fake AP exam controversy

Volusia Schools says it will address the issue Tuesday morning

Cheryl Salerno had been reprimanded over the distribution of hundreds of fake AP exams at the Daytona Beach high school, but Chairman Carl Persis said Monday that Salerno was placed on leave over another allegation not related to the AP tests.

The county's Professional Standards committee met earlier Monday to review findings from the other allegation, which was not disclosed. As a result of its findings, it made the recommendation to the superintendent to put Salerno on administrative leave.

What the allegation is will not be released until after teachers are told about it Tuesday during their first day back. Volusia Schools said it would release a statement Tuesday morning.

Tim Huth, a former Mainland principal, will serve in the role for the year. Huth retired eight years ago. He recently had applied to be the interim superintendent.