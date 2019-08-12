ORLANDO, Fla. — A road closure in the Orange County community of Williamsburg has residents so frustrated, they're risking tickets.

Gateway Avenue is closed to traffic, affecting many homes

Both sides of roadway are part of a repaving operation

One side will remain closed for the next couple of months

Charles Tobin, a resident in the area just east of SeaWorld, wrote in this week:

“I am trying to find out why Gateway Avenue is STILL closed to through traffic. Many impatient drivers are risking an expensive ticket and creating an unsafe situation by driving through the site!”

A spokesperson for the project says these closures started about a month ago. When that happened, some residents in the Williamsburg area were surprised to see road closure signs on either side of Orangewood Boulevard on Gateway Avenue.

When we visited the area, we were a little surprised to see how many homes were affected by the closure.

As it turns out, both sides of the road are part of a repaving operation on Gateway Avenue.

The side west of Orangewood is almost complete and ready to pave, but crews are waiting for some additional testing on the soil cement that was used for the road base before they can pave. This should be done in the next couple of weeks.

The side east of Orangewood is a little more complex, however. A new sewer is being installed there, and this will take some more time. Orange County says this could take two more months to complete.

The county says that law enforcement officers have been on site periodically to ensure safety but have also given out a few citations as well.

