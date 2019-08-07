ORLANDO, Fla. — Pedro Pierluisi is no longer governor of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico's high court says new governorship is unconstitutional

Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as new governor just last week

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez Garced to serve as governor

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled unanimously Wednesday that Pedro Pierluisi’s governorship was unconstitutional and he must step down immediately.

Pierluisi, who was picked by former governor Ricardo Rosselló to succeed him, had himself been sworn into office last week , even though the Puerto Rican Senate would not ratify his nomination.

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez Garced will become the U.S. territory's new governor for the remaining 17 months.

Vazquez stated in the past she does not want the position.

Following the unanimous Supreme Court ruling, Puerto Rico Senate President @trschatz51 says "Now, with absolute legitimacy, Puerto Rico can look for peace and stability." @MyNews13 https://t.co/1QxeCUkCoR — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) August 7, 2019

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court is made up of six members of the New Progressive Party.

There are multiple media reports on the island that Vazquez will nominate Jenniffer Gonzalez, the U.S. territory's representative in Congress, as secretary of state, who would then takeover as governor if Vazquez steps down.

Puerto Rico Sen. Zoe Laboy told Spectrum News 13 that if Gonzalez were to be nominated as secretary of state by Vazquez, then she hopes both the House and Senate get the chance to ratify the nomination.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spectrum News for updates.