ORLANDO, Fla. — Puerto Ricans are waiting on pins and needles to find out who will become the island’s new governor once Ricardo Rosselló steps down — with no clear successor.

Here’s what you should know about the current transition of leadership in Puerto Rico:

1) Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez refuses the position of Puerto Rican governor and to resign form her current post. Puerto Rican constitutional lawyers say Vazquez must resign for refusing the position.

2) Controversies

Dr. Fernando Rivera, director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at UCF, said there are several controversies surrounding Vazquez.

“There was an inquiry into the governor for the misappropriation of funds for the disaster that her office did not seek in more detail,” he said.

3) Secretary of State

If Rosselló appoints a new Secretary of State, then that person would become the next governor if they are approved by the legislature.

4) Next in line of succession

If no one is appointed to the position and Vazquez continues to refuse governorship, then the next person in line would normally be the Secretary of Treasury.

The problem? He is too young for the position. So, the next governor may be the Secretary of Education.

5) What's next?

The next governor would take the reins Friday, August 2 starting at 5 p.m.

The next election is November 2020. Only Puerto Ricans living on the island can participate to vote. Any Puerto Rican who lives in Central Florida and wants to take part must provide proof of residency for at least more than a year. ​