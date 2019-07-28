ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of soccer fans have descended on downtown Orlando this weekend for MLS All-Star Week.

Festivities kicked off Saturday, with fans packing Wall Street throughout the day.

"It brings in a lot people from around the world and that's what soccer is good for," soccer fan Jacob Sanchez said. "It's important for such a global community."

Some people really making the trek to be in Orlando this weekend.

“I am from Italy,” said Elena Galli.

Galli along with her friends joined hundreds of others in the festivities.

"We found out about this event thought it would be really cool so we came in to try something different," Galli said.

The event is bringing a boost to Orlando’s economy, with thousands spending money at the restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

The multi-day celebration concludes with the MLS All-Star game on July 31 when the MLS All-Stars take on Atletico Madrid at Exploria Stadium.