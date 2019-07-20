ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police have arrested a woman accused of crashing a vehicle into a family riding their bikes in Altamonte Springs, killing a toddler and seriously injuring the girl’s parents.

Shona Lynn Wallace charged in connection to crash that killed toddler

The Zisa family was hit while riding their bikes in Altamonte Springs

Shona Lynn Wallace, 48, was taken into custody Friday and is charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the fatal crash.

Adalyn Zisa, 17 months old, was killed on June 2 after Wallace allegedly crashed her vehicle, a 2000 Mazda 626, into the girl’s family as they rode their bikes on a sidewalk at Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road.

Adalyn was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The toddler's parents, Shannon and Dane Zisa, were seriously injured. Shannon Zisa is still recovering from a broken leg and vision trouble. Dane Zisa remains in a coma and is unresponsive.

According to an arrest report, a responding officer said they observed that Wallace after the crash was "quiet" and "looking at people with no facial expression."

The officer also saw Wallace near a patrol car at the scene, allegedly staring upward into the sky, with her "mouth wide open for several minutes."

Authorities also said they searched Wallace's vehicle on June 5 and found marijuana in various places, like a pill bottle and Tupperware container.

Then on Friday, Altamonte Springs Police say a toxicology report from a blood sample taken on the night of June 2 revealed Wallace was under the influence of marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and nordiazepam.

When asked about the arrest, Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Department said, “This was a big deal for our department."

She added, "We have spent the last six or seven weeks investigating this case, trying to find a resolution to what happened that night, and so for the family, for the community, we knew they wanted to know what the outcome of this was.”

Wallace was transported to Seminole County Jail and is in custody without bond.

Spectrum News 13 will provide you with the latest information on this case as it becomes available.