ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 4-month-infant is dead and the parents are suffering injuries following an evening bicycle ride in Altamonte Springs on Sunday night that ended with a car crashing into the family.

Police: Family riding on sidewalk during crash

Family's identity not released

The Altamonte Springs Police Department stated the father was on a bicycle toting the infant in a carrier and the mother was on a separate bike when the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m.

Officers say the crash happened on Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road after a car hit the family, who were rushed to the hospital.

However, the infant was pronounced dead.

Officers say a 48-year-old woman was behind the wheel stayed at the scene to speak with them.

After something tragic like this, officers want to reiterate always be aware of your surroundings.

"The fact that we are a state embraces the share the road philosophy and everything like that. I don't think it's specific to the incident because the family was on the sidewalk, not on the roadway so that would not be a factor in this case," said Altamonte Springs public information officer Evelyn Estevez.

Officers say they are speaking to several people who witnessed the deadly crash, including a nurse who was on scene.

Police are not releasing the identities of the family involved. They are still making next of kin notifications and letting doctors treat the parents.